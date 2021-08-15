Movie Review

Aretha biopic is 'Respect(ful)' to its subject but doesn't nail the high notes

This film by SA-born director Liesl Tommy is a lovingly created tribute to the Queen of Soul

The director of a biopic about a legendary historical figure always faces the problem of balancing the written about events from that figure's life with new information or a different focus, which allows us to see the subject in a new, intriguing light.



SA-born director Liesl Tommy's (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-08-09-id-say-a-little-prayer-sa-born-director-on-making-aretha-franklin-biopic/) lushly realised, two-and-a-half-hour presentation of a pivotal period in the life of Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, doesn't necessarily offer much new in the way of information about the singer's life and is, overall, a little too respectful of its subject to make it stand out...