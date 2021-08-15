Covid-19 weaponised as Scarlett Johansson sues Disney

The star's case has raised a sticky problem for the relationship between actors and studios in the streaming era

As the pandemic engenders fundamental changes in the way studios distribute their tent-pole blockbusters, actress Scarlett Johansson is the latest star to take a major studio to court over money.



As other stars whose recent films have been affected by new video on demand (VOD) release strategies keenly watch proceedings, the case is shaping up to be a potentially significant moment for the relationship between stars and studios in the streaming age...