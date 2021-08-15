Lifestyle

On My Radar

Five minutes with 'Romance Was Born' singer Anna Wolf

The first SA artist to win the Unsigned Only Music Competition has just released a new EP. We find out what's on her radar

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
15 August 2021 - 00:00

Anna Wolf is a SA-born, London-based singer.

In 2019 she became the first South African artist to win the Unsigned Only Music Competition — a US competition for unsigned singers, solo artists or bands looking for a chance to be noticed in the industry...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The broeks are back! — Faf de Klerk shows off SA's most famous cozzie The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  3. SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good Food
  4. This swanky Joburg spa boasts a fully-stocked champagne bar The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Chef Luke Dale Roberts sets his sights on Joburg as The Test Kitchen closes Food

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission