Is your cat feline ok? Use this app to find out
Tably uses animal health technology to assess whether cats are experiencing any pain or distress
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: it may actually help their pet.
Sylvester.ai, a Canadian animal health technology company, has developed an app called Tably that uses the phone's camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain. The app looks at ear and head position, eye-narrowing, muzzle tension and how whiskers change to detect distress...
