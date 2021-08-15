Is your cat feline ok? Use this app to find out

Tably uses animal health technology to assess whether cats are experiencing any pain or distress

Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: it may actually help their pet.



Sylvester.ai, a Canadian animal health technology company, has developed an app called Tably that uses the phone's camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain. The app looks at ear and head position, eye-narrowing, muzzle tension and how whiskers change to detect distress...