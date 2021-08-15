WTF Is Going On?

It's a good thing Prince Andrew can't sweat

The longstanding royal pal of the late Jeffrey Epstein is being sued over alleged sexual abuse

It's a good thing the grand old Duke of York, aka Britain's Prince Andrew, can't sweat*.



A man with a fully functioning autonomic nervous system might be perspiring profusely right now given the continued unfolding of unfortunate events surrounding him. I'm sure he's wondering why he's being victimised like this...