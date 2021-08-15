Lifestyle

WTF Is Going On?

It's a good thing Prince Andrew can't sweat

The longstanding royal pal of the late Jeffrey Epstein is being sued over alleged sexual abuse

15 August 2021 - 00:00

It's a good thing the grand old Duke of York, aka Britain's Prince Andrew, can't sweat*.

A man with a fully functioning autonomic nervous system might be perspiring profusely right now given the continued unfolding of unfortunate events surrounding him. I'm sure he's wondering why he's being victimised like this...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The broeks are back! — Faf de Klerk shows off SA's most famous cozzie The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  3. SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good Food
  4. This swanky Joburg spa boasts a fully-stocked champagne bar The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Chef Luke Dale Roberts sets his sights on Joburg as The Test Kitchen closes Food

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission