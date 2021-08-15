Series Review
John Lurie returns to his artistic roots in 'Painting with John'
This series will leave you with a real affection for the eccentric America creative at its heart
15 August 2021 - 00:00
He's probably best known - if he's known at all - to the younger generation as the creator of the painting Bear Surprise, which formed the basis for a popular Russian meme in 2006.
For a slightly older generation, though, John Lurie is something of a polymath creative who's enjoyed a solidly hip reputation since he emerged from the downtown New York cultural scene in the late '70s as the co-founder, with his brother Evan, of the seminal avant garde jazz band The Lounge Lizards...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.