Series Review

John Lurie returns to his artistic roots in 'Painting with John'

This series will leave you with a real affection for the eccentric America creative at its heart

He's probably best known - if he's known at all - to the younger generation as the creator of the painting Bear Surprise, which formed the basis for a popular Russian meme in 2006.



For a slightly older generation, though, John Lurie is something of a polymath creative who's enjoyed a solidly hip reputation since he emerged from the downtown New York cultural scene in the late '70s as the co-founder, with his brother Evan, of the seminal avant garde jazz band The Lounge Lizards...