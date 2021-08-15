'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze

Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker has become an instant celebrity in SA — and she loves it.



The 24-year-old swimmer told the Sunday Times: “My life is very different now. Suddenly people recognise me, they want to take photos with me. They work up the courage to come and ask if I am ‘the real Tatjana’ and if I am really me. But it’s not too overwhelming, it’s actually very nice.”..