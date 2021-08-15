Movies

Scarlett Johansson 'excited' to share Black Widow's fragility on screen

Marvel character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the forces that shaped her in this new film, writes Margaret Gardiner

Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow grips your attention from the moment the lights go down.



The latest chapter in the Avengers universe centres on Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, as she tries to deal with the forces that have shaped her. The film is set before the time of Marvel Studios' previous film, Avengers: Infinity War — and after the period of Captain America: Civil War...