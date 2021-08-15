Opinion

Tokyo Games provided an important lesson on self-care

One thing we can all agree on is that there isn't only one concept of mental health, writes Sbu Mkwanazi

Perspective is such an important part of life as it determines how we treat ourselves and others. I say this as the topic of mental health is a hot potato right now, thanks in part to American artistic gymnast Simone Biles and Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka citing this as a reason not to participate in a number of activities.



Biles has been both chastised and praised for choosing not to be part of some of the disciplines she qualified for at this year's Olympics. The 24-year-old was expected to be one of the Games' stars but she chose to put her mental health first and withdrew from events she was pretty much guaranteed to win — such has been her form lately...