Tone-deaf space race: Are Musk, Besoz and Branson the new conquistadors?
These billionaires may prove to be visionaries but they’re also blind to real-world problems here on planet Earth, writes Eduardo Barajas Sandoval
15 August 2021 - 00:00
There's no shortage of people hailing tycoon space adventurers Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk as the modern-day equivalents of Christopher Columbus, Amerigo Vespucci and Ferdinand Magellan. Only in this case, the quest to cross new frontiers comes against a backdrop of climate change and a global pandemic.
With so many people asking how they can free themselves from all the current restrictions on their happiness, these narcissistic businessmen are going ahead and doing it — treating themselves to an exhilarating day out in space. They may be far-sighted visionaries, but they're also blind to the basic problems of this world...
