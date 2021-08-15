Lifestyle

Competition

Win tickets to a preview of the Hugh Jackman action thriller 'Reminiscence'

15 August 2021 - 14:05 By Staff reporter
Hugh Jackman as Nick Bannister in the action thriller, 'Reminiscence'.
Image: IMdb

The action thriller Reminiscence hits cinemas this Friday and Empire Entertainment and Sunday Times Lifestyle are giving you the chance to see it before anyone else at special previews in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The film stars Hugh Jackman who plays Nick Bannister, a “private investigator of the mind” living on the fringes of a sunken Miami in the near-future. Using a new technology, he helps his clients access lost memories by navigating the darkly alluring world of the past.

His life changes when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson).

When Mae vanishes, a simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession.

As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

WATCH | The trailer for 'Reminiscence'

HOW TO ENTER

Empire Entertainment and Sunday Times Lifestyle will be hosting special previews of Reminiscence on Thursday, August 19, at 7pm at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Sandton, Joburg, Cavendish, Cape Town, and Gateway, Durban.

To stand a chance to win tickets to one of these previews,  click here and follow Sunday Times Lifestyle on Instagram, look out for the Reminiscence post and enter the lucky draw.

Terms and conditions apply.

