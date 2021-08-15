Win tickets to a preview of the Hugh Jackman action thriller 'Reminiscence'

The action thriller Reminiscence hits cinemas this Friday and Empire Entertainment and Sunday Times Lifestyle are giving you the chance to see it before anyone else at special previews in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The film stars Hugh Jackman who plays Nick Bannister, a “private investigator of the mind” living on the fringes of a sunken Miami in the near-future. Using a new technology, he helps his clients access lost memories by navigating the darkly alluring world of the past.

His life changes when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson).

When Mae vanishes, a simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession.

As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?