Tone-deaf space race: Are Musk, Bezos and Branson the new conquistadors?

These billionaires may prove to be visionaries but they’re also blind to real-world problems here on planet Earth, writes Eduardo Barajas Sandoval

There's no shortage of people hailing tycoon space adventurers Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk as the modern-day equivalents of Christopher Columbus, Amerigo Vespucci and Ferdinand Magellan. Only in this case, the quest to cross new frontiers comes against a backdrop of climate change and a global pandemic.



With so many people asking how they can free themselves from all the current restrictions on their happiness, these narcissistic businessmen are going ahead and doing it — treating themselves to an exhilarating day out in space. They may be far-sighted visionaries, but they're also blind to the basic problems of this world...