Turn coffee breaks into beer breaks on National Take a Beer to Work Day

On National Take a Beer to Work Day Heineken 0.0 give out free Heineken 0.0 to South Africans on their way to work in and around Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town at various locations, including the Sandton, Centurion, Pretoria, Hatfield and Rhodesfield Gautrain stations; OR Tambo International Airport; Cape Town International Airport; Lanseria Airport; Sandton City mall and a first-ever Heineken 0.0 drive-through at Rea Vaya Station on Katherine Street, Sandton to celebrate this day and spoil beer lovers.

“We wanted to create an exciting day for the beer lovers that wish they could have a cold one during their workday. We want people countrywide to participate and have fun. Heineken 0.0 is ideal for those moments in life when you want to enjoy a beer, but don't want the alcohol. It's a refreshing alcohol-free lager, which encourages you to drink responsibly while enjoying a beer at any time of day. We want to encourage people to learn more about the benefits of Heineken 0.0, which allows you to enjoy the great taste and premium quality of Heineken at any time of day”, says Heineken marketing manager Lauren Muller.

From mompreneur to businessmen, DJ’s and chefs, Heineken 0.0 can be enjoyed any time of the day, regardless of what your official work title is. Heineken 0.0 maintains a premium beer taste and is malted with as much precision as its alcoholic equivalent, ensuring the taste experience is not compromised and that one can still enjoy a great beer.

National #TakeABeerToWorkDay strives to expresses the freedom Heineken 0.0 will give to people because with Heineken 0.0 #NowYouCan.

Days like these don’t come around too often and consumers are encouraged to make the most of it!

Join in on the fun by getting an ice-cold Heineken 0.0 at one of Heineken's sampling stations and engage on social media. Use the hashtag #TakeABeerToWorkDay and tag @Heineken_SA (because if enjoying a beer during working hours isn’t good enough, you can also win some epic prizes).

As an alcohol company, Heineken does not promote any of its products to children/minors. Although Heineken 0.0 is an alcohol-free beer; it is not suitable for persons under the age of 18.

Heineken encourages the responsible consumption of alcohol, and the company strongly shares the belief that when you drink you should never drive.

This article was paid for by Heineken.