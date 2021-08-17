Why isn't Miss SA representing Mzansi at the Miss Supranational pageant?

The Miss Supranational competition is currently under way in Poland, and while a beauty is competing under the Miss SA banner, it's not the reigning queen Shudufhadzo Musida.

Why not? The Miss SA Organisation will be sending representatives to a trio of global pageants this year and Musida is earmarked for Miss World, which will be taking place in December.

Natasha Joubert, the second runner-up of the 2020 Miss SA pageant, gave it her utmost when she competed in Miss Universe in May.

Now it's the first runner-up Thato Mosehle's turn to fly the national flag on the international stage.

Mosehle is vying with delegates from 56 countries for the Miss Supranational crown. Should she win, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.