Lifestyle

Woman sues Bob Dylan for alleged sexual abuse when she was 12 in the 1960s

17 August 2021 - 08:00 By Lisa Richwine
Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. File photo.
Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. File photo.
Image: Reuters

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old.

A spokesperson for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” the spokesperson said.

In a civil lawsuit filed late on Friday with the New York Supreme Court, the woman identified only as J.C. said Dylan sexually abused her at his New York apartment over a six-week period “leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day”.

Dylan, who was in his mid-20s at the time, “exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times,” the lawsuit said.

The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages. Her lawsuit was submitted just ahead of a New York state deadline, authorised in a 2019 law, for people to file legal claims involving allegations of sexual abuse of children that in the past were too old to pursue due to a statute of limitations.

Dylan emerged from the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s to become one of the most acclaimed and influential artists of the rock era with hits including “Blowin' in the Wind” and “Like a Rolling Stone.”

He has sold more than 125-million records globally and won the Nobel prize for literature in 2016. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Harvey Weinstein loses bid to dismiss three LA sex crime charges

A Los Angeles judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to throw out two sexual assault charges against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, while ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty ahead of rape trial in Los Angeles

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of rape and sexual assault involving five women in Los Angeles ...
News
3 weeks ago

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby's surprise release from prison stirred concern among women's advocates that it will erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Gold Reef City clanks back to life after the latest lockdown Lifestyle
  3. Chicken, mutton or beef? Three recipes for the ultimate Sunday lunch Food
  4. 'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze Lifestyle
  5. Experience gifts from the gods in the serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld Travel

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in