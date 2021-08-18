Eight fun facts about Thato Mosehle, SA’s Miss Supranational hopeful

Thato Mosehle, 26, is flying the SA flag high as she competes in the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland.

She told the Sunday Times that one of the things she was most looking forward to about participating in this global event was the chance to “make up for the isolation of Covid-19” and spread her “social wings”.

“I am really excited about travelling and exploring. When you get to travel and network, it is 50 times the experience. There are 50 or so contestants and I am beyond excited to get to know these diverse and exceptional women.”

Here are eight interesting facts about Mosehle:

1. FIRST-RUNNER UP MISS SA 2020

Mosehle was named the first-runner up in the 2020 Miss SA pageant, and is the first woman to compete at Miss Supranational under the Miss SA banner.