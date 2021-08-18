Harry and Meghan share heartbreak, shock at unfolding events in Haiti, Afghanistan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have shared their heartbreak and shock at the unfolding events in Afghanistan and Haiti and have urged people to join them in supporting organisations doing “critical work” in both nations.

The duo made these remarks in a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation website on Tuesday, saying: “The world is exceptionally fragile right now.”

“As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

“As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

“And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

The couple went on to say that, “when any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realise it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”