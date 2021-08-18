Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan share heartbreak, shock at unfolding events in Haiti, Afghanistan

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
18 August 2021 - 12:23
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out on the unfolding events in Haiti and Afghanistan. File photo.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out on the unfolding events in Haiti and Afghanistan. File photo.
Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have shared their heartbreak and shock at the unfolding events in Afghanistan and Haiti and have urged people to join them in supporting organisations doing “critical work” in both nations. 

The duo made these remarks in a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation website on Tuesday, saying: “The world is exceptionally fragile right now.”

“As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

“As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

“And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

The couple went on to say that, “when any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realise it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”

WATCH | ‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan explained

Two decades after they were removed by the US military the Taliban marched into Kabul on Sunday and seized power again in Afghanistan.
News
1 day ago

They then went on to urge people to join them in supporting organisations doing “critical work” in both Haiti and Afghanistan and urged world leaders to “rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the UN General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit”.

“As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity,” the duo concluded in their statement.

Haiti and Afghanistan made international headlines as humanitarian crises unfolded in both nations recently.

At the weekend, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Haiti, leaving about 2,000 people dead and thousands more injured and displaced. 

The quake knocked down tens of thousands of buildings in the poorest country in the Americas, which is still recovering from an earthquake 11 years ago that killed more than 200,000 people, according to Reuters.

In Afghanistan meanwhile, thousands of civilians and foreigners are desperate to flee the country after the Taliban, fighting since its 2001 ouster to expel foreign forces, seized Kabul on Sunday after a lightning offensive, as US-led Western forces withdrew under a deal that included a Taliban promise not to attack them as they leave, according to Reuters.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Death, destruction and aid: Death toll from Haiti quake rises to nearly 1,300

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to 1,297 on Sunday as rescuers scrambled to find survivors before a tropical storm hits.
News
2 days ago

Haiti quake survivors clamor for food, doctors, shelter

Flooding and heavy rains interrupted efforts to search for survivors and help those left homeless or without food and water by the quake, which ...
News
16 hours ago

Dirco says contact has been made with several South Africans in Afghanistan

The department of international relations and co-operation says it has made contact with a number of South Africans in Afghanistan to ensure their ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening
  4. Gold Reef City clanks back to life after the latest lockdown Lifestyle
  5. Chicken, mutton or beef? Three recipes for the ultimate Sunday lunch Food

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained