Prince Andrew ‘a person of interest’ in Epstein probe, but ‘doesn’t seem to want to talk’

US prosecutors investigating the activities of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked to US financier Jeffrey Epstein consider Prince Andrew a person of interest, said a source familiar with the US inquiry.

Investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators, the source said. As a person of interest he is viewed at least as a potential witness.

In 2020 prosecutors said he had “sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate”, but had not given an interview to federal authorities and had repeatedly declined requests to talk to investigators.

While Andrew remains a person of interest to prosecutors in the office of the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, they do not expect to be able to interview him in the foreseeable future, if ever, according to the source.

“He doesn’t seem to want to talk to us,” said the source.