POLL | If you could ask the bachelors of 'Temptation Island SA' one question, what would it be?

It is a just one week until Temptation Island SA hits our screens and we want your help to get to know the sexy bachelors better.

The show follows four couples who are faced with the difficult choice to either make up or break up. The drama will play out during a luxurious holiday in Knysna where they will live separately — with 20 sexy single men and women who are looking for love.

To top it all, well-known TV presenter Phat Joe will bring all the spice as the show host.

Sounds tempting? Well, the Sunday Times caught a glimpse of the 10 guys who will be on the show.

Among them are award-winning stand-up comedian Tats Nkonzo, who says his ideal partner is the type that would let him come to the show as a single guy, and Joburg-based content creator Sethu Colo who has described himself as authentic and charismatic.

