Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

R. Kelly is a “predator” who demanded absolute fealty from the many women and underage girls he dominated in a two-decade racketeering scheme, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday as the R&B star's sex abuse trial began.

Kelly's defence team countered that the government's case had “gaps,” and that the 54-year-old singer's accusers were unhappy former fans who wanted to get back at him because their relationships didn't work out.

In her opening statement, Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told the Brooklyn jury of seven men and five women that Kelly used “lies, manipulation, threats and physical abuse” to control his victims, and often filmed their sexual encounters.

The indictment describes Kelly's alleged dealings with six women and girls, four underage at the time. They include the late singer Aaliyah, who was 15 when she married Kelly.

“This case is about a predator,” Melendez said. “This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot.”

Kelly's lawyer Nicole Blank Becker rejected prosecutors' claims, saying the accusers' relationships with Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, were consensual.

“They knew exactly what they were getting into,” Becker said.

Kelly, a three-time Grammy winner whose songs include “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump N' Grind,” has pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment that includes accusations of bribery and extortion. He has strongly denied wrongdoing.