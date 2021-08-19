SA goes for glory: Seven fast facts about the Miss Supranational pageant

With SA beauty queens having previously clinched the Miss World and Miss Universe crowns, fans are familiar with these illustrious competitions.

Lesser known, though, is Miss Supranational, which counts itself along with these pageants as being one of the globe’s “top three most important and prestigious”.

This year, the Miss SA Organisation will be sending a representative to compete at Miss Supranational for the first time.

“We wanted to give the opportunity to another SA woman to shine on the international stage,” says Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation, of this decision.

Here are six other things to know about the Miss Supranational pageant:

1. DR THATO MOSEHLE IS REPRESENTING MZANSI

Medical doctor Mosehle was the first runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA pageant. At that time, she was given the title Miss Supranational SA.

Though Mosehle is not the first woman from Mzansi to compete at Miss Supranational, she is the first to do so under the official Miss SA banner. This year also marks the first time the Rainbow Nation will be represented by a woman of colour at the pageant.

Should she win, Mosehle will make history as the first South African to wear the Miss Supranational crown.