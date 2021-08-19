Lifestyle

SA goes for glory: Seven fast facts about the Miss Supranational pageant

2021 marks the first year the Miss SA Organisation will be sending a queen to represent Mzansi at this prestigious international competition

19 August 2021 - 00:06 By Declan Gibbons
Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle competes in the Miss Elegance portion of the Miss Supranational pageant on August 13 2021 in Poland.
Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle competes in the Miss Elegance portion of the Miss Supranational pageant on August 13 2021 in Poland.
Image: Supplied/Miss Supranational

With SA beauty queens having previously clinched the Miss World and Miss Universe crowns, fans are familiar with these illustrious competitions.

Lesser known, though, is Miss Supranational, which counts itself along with these pageants as being one of the globe’s “top three most important and prestigious”.

This year, the Miss SA Organisation will be sending a representative to compete at Miss Supranational for the first time.

“We wanted to give the opportunity to another SA woman to shine on the international stage,” says Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation, of this decision.

Here are six other things to know about the Miss Supranational pageant:

1. DR THATO MOSEHLE IS REPRESENTING MZANSI

Medical doctor Mosehle was the first runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA pageant. At that time, she was given the title Miss Supranational SA.

Though Mosehle is not the first woman from Mzansi to compete at Miss Supranational, she is the first to do so under the official Miss SA banner. This year also marks the first time the Rainbow Nation will be represented by a woman of colour at the pageant.

Should she win, Mosehle will make history as the first South African to wear the Miss Supranational crown.

Miss Supranational SA jets off with a good-luck charm from Zozi Tunzi

Medical doctor Thato Mosehle flew off to Poland on Wednesday to represent Mzansi at the upcoming Miss Supranational pageant.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

“The run-up to Miss Supranational has been quite different to Miss SA,” says Mosehle. “With Miss SA, there were 10 other girls in the finals, you could do your own thing and it was calmer. Now I am the country’s representative, everyone is rooting for me, everyone expects me to win.

“I don’t let the positive or negative comments get into my head, I just have to focus on my growth and power. The support is much more felt; it’s been insane, lots of messages and interaction from everyone.”

2. THE PAGEANT WAS FOUNDED IN 2009

The first annual Miss Supranational pageant was held in Poland in 2009. This year, beauty queens from 58 different countries are taking part.

The reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild and SA's Miss Supranational hopeful, Thato Mosehle.
The reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild and SA's Miss Supranational hopeful, Thato Mosehle.
Image: Supplied/Miss Supranational

Like former Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, the reigning Miss Supranational 2019, Anntonia Porsild of Thailand, was able to hang on to her crown for longer than usual. That’s because the 2020 edition of the pageant was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. IT’S ALL ABOUT ASPIRATION AND INSPIRATION

The word “supranational” means to have power or influence that is not restricted by bureaucracy or national boundaries.

“The pageant’s slogan ‘A Platform for Aspirational, Inspirational Women’ really resonated with me,” says Mosehle.

“Entering is about beauty, philanthropy and charm but also about women developing themselves first and then those around them. It encourages us to make goals and make connections, to inspire those following in our footsteps. Progress and growth from the ground up, things everyone can do, with or without a platform.”

4. THE WINNER GETS A CROWN, SASH AND CASH

The contestant who inherits the crown from the reigning Miss Supranational will win $35,000 (about R519,000).

5. THE FINALE IS TAKING PLACE ON SATURDAY

The finale of the 12th Miss Supranational competition will be held on August 21 in the Polish city of Nowy Sącz.

IN PICS | Miss Supranational SA turns 'African warrior princess' in national costume

Thato Mosehle looks as fierce and powerful as a superhero in her national costume for the Miss Supranational pageant.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Keep an eye on the Miss SA Organisation’s website and social media accounts for details on where and when you’ll be able to watch the pageant in SA.

6. THERE’S A MISTER SUPRANATIONAL PAGEANT TOO

The Mister Supranational pageant first kicked off in 2016 and the latest edition will feature competitors from 41 countries.

Akshar Birbal, a 24-year-old candidate attorney, will be representing Mzansi this year. He holds the title Mister Supranational SA 2020 and is the second South African to compete.

The reigning Mister Supranational is Nate Crnkovich of the US.

Additional reporting by Toni Jaye Singer.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | ‘Buy a donkey’: US beauty queen gets a lesson in SA lingo

SA's Thato Mosehle has taught her roommate at the Miss Supranational pageant some Saffa slang.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Behind the seams of Thato Mosehle's Miss Supranational wardrobe

The beauty queen's suitcases will be stuffed with outfits by local designers as she jets off to Poland to compete in the international pageant.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Miss Supranational SA talks all things health in new online show

In an effort to help keep South Africans informed on all things health-related, Miss Supranational SA 2020 Thato Mosehle has launched a new weekly ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why isn't Miss SA representing Mzansi at the Miss Supranational pageant? Lifestyle
  2. 'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening
  4. Kruger Shalati brings back the golden age of train travel — with a twist Travel
  5. Chicken, mutton or beef? Three recipes for the ultimate Sunday lunch Food

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained