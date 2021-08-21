How to watch SA's Thato Mosehle compete at Miss Supranational 2021

Mzansi's Thato Mosehle will vie with beauty queens from 57 other countries for the Miss Supranational crown at the pageant's finale in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on Saturday.

Should she win, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.

Though other South Africans have participated in the Miss Supranational pageant in the past, as the runner-up of Miss SA 2020, Mosehle is the first to do so under the Miss SA banner.

The competition kicks off at 8pm and will be streamed live on the official Miss Supranational YouTube page. Click here to watch it.