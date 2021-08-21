Lifestyle

How to watch SA's Thato Mosehle compete at Miss Supranational 2021

21 August 2021 - 19:04 By Toni Jaye Singer
Thato Mosehle, a 26-year-old medical doctor from the North West, was named Miss Supranational SA after taking the first runner-up title at the 2020 Miss SA pageant.
Thato Mosehle, a 26-year-old medical doctor from the North West, was named Miss Supranational SA after taking the first runner-up title at the 2020 Miss SA pageant.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

Mzansi's Thato Mosehle will vie with beauty queens from 57 other countries for the Miss Supranational crown at the pageant's finale in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on Saturday.

Should she win, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.

Though other South Africans have participated in the Miss Supranational pageant in the past, as the runner-up of Miss SA 2020, Mosehle is the first to do so under the Miss SA banner.

The competition kicks off at 8pm and will be streamed live on the official Miss Supranational YouTube page. Click here to watch it.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Why isn't Miss SA representing Mzansi at the Miss Supranational pageant?

The Miss Supranational competition is currently under way in Poland, and while a beauty is competing under the Miss SA banner, it's not the reigning ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Eight fun facts about Thato Mosehle, SA’s Miss Supranational hopeful

Should the brainy beauty claim the crown during the pageant's finale, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Miss Supranational SA jets off with a good-luck charm from Zozi Tunzi

Medical doctor Thato Mosehle flew off to Poland on Wednesday to represent Mzansi at the upcoming Miss Supranational pageant.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Miss Supranational SA turns 'African warrior princess' in national costume

Thato Mosehle looks as fierce and powerful as a superhero in her national costume for the Miss Supranational pageant.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Behind the seams of Thato Mosehle's Miss Supranational wardrobe

The beauty queen's suitcases will be stuffed with outfits by local designers as she jets off to Poland to compete in the international pageant.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening
  3. Experience gifts from the gods in the serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld Travel
  4. Can an avo a day keep the doctor at bay? Lifestyle
  5. Gold Reef City clanks back to life after the latest lockdown Lifestyle

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top