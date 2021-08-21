Miss SA's special message to Thato Mosehle ahead of Miss Supranational
One of the most heart-warming things to come out of the 2020 Miss SA pageant is the friendship that's developed between the winner Shudufhadzo Musida, first-runner up Thato Mosehle, and second runner-up Natasha Joubert.
Mosehle is in Poland where she's been competing with beauty queens from 57 other countries in the Miss Supranational pageant. Should she claim the crown during the event's finale in Nowy Sącz on Saturday, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.
Ahead of the finale, Mosehle's Miss SA sisters wished her luck and shared words of encouragement on social media.
“Please bring the crown back home, we sort of feel it already because of what you've been doing,” said Musida, making reference to Mosehle's performance in the competition so far.
Who else is getting goosebumps watching our Queens sending love to their sister @ThatoMosehle? 😍#Thatoformisssupra #Thatomosehle #misssupranationalsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/DfgTa3HGzr— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 21, 2021
“I'm already so proud of you,” she added. “To see you flourishing and showing the world who you are is absolutely amazing.”
“You are doing really really well,” agreed Joubert. “Miss Supranational will be blessed to have your spirit, your soul, your humour, your humbleness, everything that you are. You are making SA so so proud.”
Mosehle herself posted a message to the people of SA on Instagram on the day of the finale.
“I’m so excited and ready to represent each one of you, my fellow countrymen on the stage tonight,” she said. “These past two weeks have been nothing short of wonderful and I’m so proud of myself, I hope to make you proud tonight too!”