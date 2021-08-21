Miss SA's special message to Thato Mosehle ahead of Miss Supranational

One of the most heart-warming things to come out of the 2020 Miss SA pageant is the friendship that's developed between the winner Shudufhadzo Musida, first-runner up Thato Mosehle, and second runner-up Natasha Joubert.

Mosehle is in Poland where she's been competing with beauty queens from 57 other countries in the Miss Supranational pageant. Should she claim the crown during the event's finale in Nowy Sącz on Saturday, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.