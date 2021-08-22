WTF Is Going On?

12 is the magic number for maximum hell-raising on social media

Police have a hit list of 12 instigators in SA’s recent looting debacle, while most anti-vax propoganda can be traced back to just 12 people, researchers say

I’ve come to the realisation lately that my WhatsApp groups are severely underperforming. Never mind my Telegram situation. If I were to rank my social media messaging groups’ output and effectiveness on a scale from zero to Earth-shattering, mine are maybe rattling in at a 1 or 2. No offence offense to my groups, but I’m getting performance anxiety. Where is my social revolution I ask?



Part of the problem is size. There is, it seems, a magic number and I’m sorry to say my social groups are either seriously hyper-inflated or just plain underwhelming in terms of peak participation. Which is probably why all we’re managing to organise are a few random birthday celebrations and some regular walks...