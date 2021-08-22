Being on the bull is like riding a rocket, says one of SA's finest rodeo riders

Katlego Selolo continues a proud tradition of black cowboys

Google Maps directs us off the unfamiliar country road we're travelling and onto a dirt road where we come face to face with a sign attached to a rickety wire gate: "NO TRESPASSING!" it says in big, red letters. Underneath it reads, "Are you going to listen to me in English? Or do I have to speak to you in 12 gauge?"



For extra emphasis, there's a picture of a shotgun. Strung up alongside the sign are three others to reinforce the point. "Warning! Violators will be shot! Survivors will be shot again," says one. We go through the gate anyway. The road beyond the gate ends in a full car park, food stalls and the bull rings of the Rough Stock Rodeo, Pretoria East — not West Texas...