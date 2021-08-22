Big stink as Hollywood stars dish the dirt on how often they wash their kids

The viral #showergate has created an outpour of debate. Paula Andropoulos weighs in...

In a truly silly — but nevertheless titillating — turn of events, a succession of Hollywood celebrities came under fire last week after disclosing (innocently enough) that they only wash their children every few days or so, or once they have become noticeably malodorous.



It all began when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were featured on an episode of Armchair Expert, a podcast that aptly claims to "celebrate the messiness of being human". The merrily-wed That 70s Show alumni told co-hosts Dax Shephard and Monica Padman that they only wash their children Wyatt and Dimitri when they can "see dirt on them"...