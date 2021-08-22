Series Review

'Brand New Cherry Flavour' is a classic revenge tale with a dash of #MeToo

This compelling Netflix horror series about a wannabe filmmaker darkly dissects the Hollywood dream factory with a refreshingly feminist spin

Adapted from a 1996 cult novel by Todd Grimson, Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion's eight-episode limited series Brand New Cherry Flavour is a surreal mix of revenge thriller and horror story that's difficult not to turn away from.



That's thanks to the central performance of Rosa Salazar, who stars as wannabe early '90s indie filmmaker Lisa Nova. Lisa arrives in the noirish neon and glaring luminous pinks and greens of '90s Hollywood to pursue her dreams of filmmaking glory to find that, as it's always been, Tinsel Town is a place that chews up dreams and spits them out on the sidewalk...