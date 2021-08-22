Bite-Sized Reviews

'Dead Pigs', 'Nine Perfect Strangers': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies, documentaries and series

DEAD PIGS



Cathy Yan's 2018 multi-character drama weaves together a series of different lives in capitalist China to offer a sharp satire of the country's present social eccentricities and absurdities. It plays like a more optimistic, less misanthropic 21st-century version of the brilliant multi-character dark comedies of legendary director Robert Altman, while still demonstrating that Yan is a singular cinematic talent to watch...