Lifestyle

'I'm in heaven, I've never been happier,' says US actress on Limpopo stay

22 August 2021 - 00:00

US actress Briana Evigan is in heaven — better known to SA as Hoedspruit.

The actress, known for her roles in the Step Up dance films, has been in Limpopo for six weeks. Since arriving in July she's danced with the locals, dined with the Shangaan royal family and learnt how to make xigugu (traditional peanut butter)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Experience gifts from the gods in the serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld Travel
  3. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening
  4. Can an avo a day keep the doctor at bay? Lifestyle
  5. 'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze Lifestyle

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top