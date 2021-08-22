'I'm in heaven, I've never been happier,' says US actress on Limpopo stay

US actress Briana Evigan is in heaven — better known to SA as Hoedspruit.



The actress, known for her roles in the Step Up dance films, has been in Limpopo for six weeks. Since arriving in July she's danced with the locals, dined with the Shangaan royal family and learnt how to make xigugu (traditional peanut butter)...