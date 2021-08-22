Lifestyle

'She owned the Miss Supranational stage': SA celebrates Thato Mosehle

22 August 2021 - 10:24 By Toni Jaye Singer
Thato Mosehle on stage during the finale of the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland on August 21 2021.
Thato Mosehle on stage during the finale of the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland on August 21 2021.
Image: Screengrab/YouTube/Miss Supranational

SA Twitter went into celebration mode after the finale of the Miss Supranational pageant, which took place in Poland on Saturday.

The glam event saw Namibia's Chanique Rabe being named the winner with Puerto Rico’s Karla Guilfú Acevedo and Mzansi’s own Thato Mosehle being crowned first and second runners-up respectively.

Social media came out in full force to express their pride that Mosehle had made it into the Top 3. There were tweets praising her grace, her stage presence and her wardrobe.

The insightful answer she gave during the Q&A session with the pageant’s judging panel was also remarked upon.

Mosehle was asked to take a moment to share a message with a young person who is being cyberbullied — something which can take a toll on one’s mental health.

The local queen, who admitted to being sometimes being cyberbullied herself, said she’d tell them to ignore it.

“Most bullies are going through a lot in their personal lives and are imposing the beliefs that they have about themselves on you,” she elaborated.

“You should not believe the negative comments that you get on social media, you should understand that a person is hiding behind their own pain.

“So I think that in order for youth to move forward in general we should just understand that social media is just social media  — nothing that goes on there is ever accurate.”

Shortly after the finale, an elated Mosehle took to her Instagram stories to thank her fans for all the messages of love and support.

“I had the best time of my life on stage,” she added — and it showed.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA's Thato Mosehle makes the Top 3 of the Miss Supranational pageant

Namibia's Chanique Rabe bested 57 beauties from around the globe for the title of Miss Supranational on Saturday.
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

Miss SA's special message to Thato Mosehle ahead of Miss Supranational

The beauty queen could make history at the pageant's finale on Saturday
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

Eight fun facts about Thato Mosehle, SA’s Miss Supranational hopeful

Should the brainy beauty claim the crown during the pageant's finale, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

IN PICS | Miss Supranational SA turns 'African warrior princess' in national costume

Thato Mosehle looks as fierce and powerful as a superhero in her national costume for the Miss Supranational pageant.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

PICS | Thato Mosehle’s most stunning Miss Supranational looks so far

The SA beauty queen has been serving up some spectacular looks while competing in this international pageant.
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Experience gifts from the gods in the serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld Travel
  3. SA's Thato Mosehle makes the Top 3 of the Miss Supranational pageant Lifestyle
  4. Can an avo a day keep the doctor at bay? Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top