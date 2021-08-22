'She owned the Miss Supranational stage': SA celebrates Thato Mosehle

The insightful answer she gave during the Q&A session with the pageant’s judging panel was also remarked upon.

Mosehle was asked to take a moment to share a message with a young person who is being cyberbullied — something which can take a toll on one’s mental health.

The local queen, who admitted to being sometimes being cyberbullied herself, said she’d tell them to ignore it.

“Most bullies are going through a lot in their personal lives and are imposing the beliefs that they have about themselves on you,” she elaborated.

“You should not believe the negative comments that you get on social media, you should understand that a person is hiding behind their own pain.

“So I think that in order for youth to move forward in general we should just understand that social media is just social media — nothing that goes on there is ever accurate.”