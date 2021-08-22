Opinion

The key to borrowing is balance

Some debt is sensible, but a lot of it is just a costly way to buy yourself a heap of anxiety, writes Mark Barnes

'Neither a borrower, nor a lender be," (Hamlet) is easier said than done, despite being sage advice. The opportunity to borrow money presents itself in various forms, at various stages of your life. Some borrowing is sensible, even necessary, some of it simply isn't either. All of it is habit-forming.



Borrowing to finance consumption expenditure is just not a clever idea. I know, I've done it all my life. It all starts with what company you're keeping. What's everyone got, what's everyone want, and where do you fit in? Let's call it wannabe-financing...