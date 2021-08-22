WATCH | SA's Thato Mosehle makes history at Miss Supranational

Namibia's Chanique Rabe took home the Miss Supranational title, sash and prize of $35,000 (about R519,000) cash at the global pageant's finale in Poland on Saturday.

Karla Guilfú Acevedo of Puerto Rico and SA's own Thato Mosehle were named first and second runners-up respectively.

Though Mosehle was hoping to be the first South African to win Miss Supranational, she's still made history.

The 26-year-old medical doctor is the first woman of colour to represent Mzansi at the pageant, the first to do so under the official Miss SA banner, and the first to make it into the Top 3.

Watch her historic crowning moment below: