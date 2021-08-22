'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is going cruising. Where will it sail from?

The actress's lifestyle company is teaming up with Celebrity Cruises. Name the city they sail from first and you could win a cash prize

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is as well known for her whacky lifestyle brand Goop as she is for her illustrious film career. The company, started in 2008, has frequently made headlines by promoting off-the-wall health products and treatments, including vaginal steaming, jade eggs (for vaginal “weightlifting”) and coffee enemas. Last year she launched a $75 (R1,114) candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” — actually scents of geranium, bergamot and cedar juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed — which sold out within hours.



Goop’s latest venture in wellness, however, is entirely less controversial: a partnership with US-based Celebrity Cruises. That company, after a long shutdown due to Covid-19, was the first since March 2020 to launch a ship carrying ticketed passengers from a US port, when its Celebrity Edge sailed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a western Caribbean cruise this June...