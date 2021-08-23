Chrissy Teigen says she doesn't 'feel like she fully processed' Jack's death

US model Chrissy Teigen says she doesn't “really feel like I fully processed” baby Jack's death, almost a year after her miscarriage.

Teigen, 35, made this candid admission in a lengthy post shared on Instagram on Monday where she reflected on her life in New York.

The cookbook author, who shares children Luna and Miles with husband John Legend, posted an image of her and Legend sharing a joke while seated at Frank restaurant next to a post sharing her memories of her visits to the eatery, which is “just a couple blocks away” from where she lived with the singer.

“John had a basement apartment with a roommate and I used to sneak cigarettes (ew) through the little half window that lined up with the sidewalk. Basically a window where you could only see people’s shoes. Anyhow, I’d either drag puddy’s big ass to sit outside at Frank, or sometimes sit at the kitchen bar alone, reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu.

“And I would never ever miss a Thursday ... I’d sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag, lol, I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn’t like or need at urban outfitters. I still can’t wear hats for some reason.