'I hope I made you proud': Thato Mosehle reflects on historic Miss Supranational journey

Miss Supranational second runner-up Thato Mosehle has thanked SA for its support during her time at the pageant

Mosehle made history at the weekend as the first woman of colour to represent SA at the pageant, the first to do so under the official Miss SA banner, and the first to make it into the Top 3.

The beauty queen was crowned at the international competition in Nowy Sącz, Poland, with Miss Namibia taking the top spot.

Taking to Instagram, Mosehle dedicated her crowning to her home county.

“This one is for you, South Africa,” she said. “Thank you for believing in me. I hope I made you all proud”.