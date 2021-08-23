'I hope I made you proud': Thato Mosehle reflects on historic Miss Supranational journey
Miss Supranational second runner-up Thato Mosehle has thanked SA for its support during her time at the pageant
Mosehle made history at the weekend as the first woman of colour to represent SA at the pageant, the first to do so under the official Miss SA banner, and the first to make it into the Top 3.
The beauty queen was crowned at the international competition in Nowy Sącz, Poland, with Miss Namibia taking the top spot.
Taking to Instagram, Mosehle dedicated her crowning to her home county.
“This one is for you, South Africa,” she said. “Thank you for believing in me. I hope I made you all proud”.
In a separate post, she said the pageant was about sisterhood and she would never forget the women she competed with.
“The most valuable thing you can hold onto is relationships. Through having similar goals, passions and dreams, women connect instantly in pageantry.
“Some of my closest friends I’ve met through pageants. I’m so happy I got to interact and connect with 57 women from different countries. I will never forget you,” said Mosehle.
Mosehle is expected to return to the country this week.
During the Q&A session with the pageant’s judging panel, the 26-year-old medical doctor made a remarkable statement about facing bullies.
Mosehle was asked to take a moment to share a message with a young person who is being cyberbullied, something which can take a toll on one’s mental health.
“Most bullies are going through a lot in their personal lives and are imposing the beliefs that they have about themselves on you,,” she said.
“You should not believe the negative comments that you get on social media, you should understand that a person is hiding behind their own pain.
“So I think that in order for youth to move forward in general we should just understand that social media is just social media — nothing that goes on there is ever accurate.”