FNB customers can now buy smart devices over 24 months on the app

FNB has enabled new functionality that will allow its customers to buy smart devices over a 24 month repayment period on the FNB app. FNB Connect comprises three pillars, namely the mobile virtual network operator, devices and service provider. This move is part of the bank’s innovation and long-term ambition of ensuring FNB Connect is a telco provider of choice for its customers.

The latest innovation allows customers to purchase devices across the following categories: smartphones, laptops, accessories, TVs, gaming consoles, and health and fitness including smartwatches. The FNB app also features rotating categories for “Deal of the Week” and “Hot Deals” that offer market-leading value-for-money offers, helping customers manage their monthly telecommunications spend better with discounted deals.

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee says, “We are constantly refreshing our solutions to align with the change in customers’ needs. This is also in line with our digital platform journey and commitment to empowering our customers with tools to fully embrace an end-to-end digital experience. Telecommunications is a vital component of our customers’ lives and has become even more important during the pandemic.”

FNB Connect CEO Brad Roper is excited about the innovation and says FNB Connect services such as the sale of prepaid vouchers such as electricity, Lotto tickets, airtime and data, have been a big strategic driver of app usage and digital adoption for FNB. “We consider ourselves an online retailer and want to offer customers convenience and value for money, safely on the platform. The growing appeal of our offering is indicative of the value users see in our service. Many of our customers and their families rely on digital solutions to work from home and also access educational tools for their children.”.

Customers can apply for devices over a 24-month payment period by going through these steps on the FNB app:

Select “Apply now” on the FNB app home screen and click “For Me”.

Scroll to the Connect shop.

Choose a device category or SIM plan type from the Connect shop.

Hit “Apply now”.

Complete your delivery details.

Decide when you’d like to pay every month, and from which account.

View your quote and accept your contract.

“We pride ourselves on putting customers at the centre of our integrated financial solutions and the innovations we are implementing show our commitment to value-based banking. These changes will go a long way to building main-bank relationships with our customers,” says Roper.

For more information, visit the FNB website.

This article was paid for by FNB.