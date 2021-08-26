Here's what to do if you lose your Covid-19 vaccination card

All South Africans who receive a Covid-19 vaccine are required to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), a national register for Covid-19 vaccinations that is controlled by the Department of Health.

Once you have been vaccinated, you are placed on this national register and issued with a vaccination card.

One of my first thoughts after receiving my first jab was, “Where do I keep my vaccination card?” It’s a card many South Africans have been waiting for for a long time — and one you wouldn’t want to lose. But what happens if disaster strikes and you lose or misplace your card — or perhaps it’s stolen?

According to Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson for the MEC for the Gauteng health department, if you lose your vaccination card, you can apply for a replacement copy. She does advise, however, that you make and keep a copy of your original vaccination certificate as it’s signed at the point of vaccination.