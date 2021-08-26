Man sues Nirvana over naked baby pic used on album cover, cites 'child sexual exploitation'

A man who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 Nevermind album has filed a lawsuit against the surviving members of the influential band, alleging the image was child sexual exploitation.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in California, Spencer Elden alleged he has suffered lifelong damages from the image used on the album's cover, which depicted him swimming naked towards a dollar bill pierced with a fish hook.

Nevermind is one of the best-selling albums of all time, having sold more than 30-million copies worldwide.

“Defendants intentionally commercially marketed Spencer’s child pornography and leveraged the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at his expense,” it was alleged in the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday.

Elden, now 30, is asking for $150,000 (about R2.2m) in compensation from each of several defendants, including Universal Music Group, photographer Kirk Weddle, Nirvana drummer and rock legend Dave Grohl, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Courtney Love, the widow of Nirvana's lead singer Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994.

Universal Music Group, Weddle and a publicist for Love did not immediately respond to requests for comment.