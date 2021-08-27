LIVE-STREAM | Register to watch the 17th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards on Sept 9

Despite the prevailing uncertainty and volatility in the country caused by the pandemic restrictions and social unrest, the youth market remains one full of promise for brand marketers looking to find the sweet spot in gaining traction with the consumers of tomorrow. But how do we find that sweet spot when the landscape is in such flux?

The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find trendy and aspirational and delivers insights valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals. The 2021 survey polled more than 6,000 young people aged 8 to 13 years (tweens), 14 to 18 years (teens), 18 to 24 years (tertiary), and 25 to 30 years (young professionals/adults).

Refilwe Malukeke, MD of Yellowwood, which conducted the survey on behalf of the Sunday Times, says: “Young people are dealing with high levels of anxiety due to the challenges we face in SA, which have been worsened by the implications of the pandemic and associated lockdowns such as illness, loss of life, loss of livelihoods, and increased gender-based violence.”

Maluleke believes true relevance comes from brands looking to serve young people in some way, whether it’s helping them navigate the chaos, find respite or allow them to safely explore their world and themselves with minimal physical, social, professional, reputational, or financial risk.

Join popular radio DJ Zanele Potelwa in celebrating the voices and choices of SA’s young people as we live-stream the Sunday Times GenNext Awards on September 9, 2021. There are 10 brands are vying for the prestigious Overall Coolest Brand title (in alphabetical order): adidas, Apple, BMW, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Puma, Redbat, Samsung, and Vans. In total, 61 categories will be awarded. Find out what’s hip, hop and happening an in-demand amongst SA’s kids.

The 17th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Date: Thursday, September 9

Time: 11am – 12pm

Register here to watch the Sunday Times GenNext Awards live online.