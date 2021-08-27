All about the Huawei nova 8 and its nebular camera system inspired by the rings of Saturn
The powerful Huawei nova 8 is a dreamlike device that will appeal to anyone who wants a stylish smartphone with flagship features
With its curved display and Blush Gold colouring, the Huawei nova 8 smartphone is certainly an eye-catching device. But is there more to the nova 8 than good looks?
While the nova 8 shines in design, it’s also important to look at what’s gone into creating such a well-specced device. At 7.64mm thin and weighing just 169g, the nova 8 is as comfortable to hold as it is to look at. The nova 8’s 6.57-inch OLED curved screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
Huawei calls the shape of the screen a Dewdrop display. Instead of a notch, only a tiny circle is cut out for the front camera. It’s called a punch hole and it makes for a much more immersive viewing experience. (Never mind those 1.07-billion colours you get to enjoy.) All of this comes together in a 90Hz refresh rate that displays 90 frames per second, while the 240Hz touch sampling rate enables lower touch delay. Simply put, a smoother scrolling experience for browsing the web, mobile games, watching media and more.
Of course, the HD cameras on the nova 8 are something to note. The front-facing 32MP selfie camera offers exquisite levels of depth and detail. Huawei has included a smart AI algorithm to make your selfies even better and not only does this work to optimise skin tones and increase background details, but it can also remove the reflection from glasses and it works just as well in the day or at night.
On the back of the nova 8 you’ll find a 64MP Super Quad Camera system. Inspired by the rings of Saturn, this nebular cluster of cameras is perfectly circular and has everything you need to take better photos on the go. From the 64MP HD main camera with 4-in-1 light fusion technology to the 120° ultra-wide-angle camera that uses an anti-distortion AI algorithm to make shots look natural.
There’s also a bokeh camera with a depth-of-field AI algorithm (think better portrait shots) and a macro camera with a super-short shooting distance of 4cm. Expect details, high definition and an advanced 7 nm Kirin 820E processor to make any photo editing you need to do, seamless.
All of these super camera abilities deserve a supercharger and we love that the nova 8 uses a USB-C port and that it comes with a (surprisingly compact) 66W SuperCharge power brick. Although the nova 8 has a more than sufficient 3800 mAh battery inside, Huawei’s fast charge technology gives you the ability to power up the nova 8 to 60% in 15 minutes or 100% in 35 minutes. Compared to other smartphones, this speedy charging gives the nova 8 an edge. It also offers 5W reverse charging which means you can use your smartphone to charge other devices that support wireless charging, be it smartwatches or bands and even other mobile phones,
There are other little details that make the nova 8 intriguing. One is that it has an optimised linear motor and it vibrates according to the rhythm of your ringtone. We also like that you can customise the always-on display. Instead of just seeing the time, date and battery percentage, you can add photos, doodles, signatures or GIFs - whatever you feel like to make the nova 8 your own. It also comes with a SIM injector tool and clear jelly case which means the holographic colour of the nova 8 never has to be hidden (and neither do you have to go out and find a cover).
Beautiful and powerful, the nova 8 is a dreamlike device that will appeal to anyone who wants a stylish smartphone with flagship features, great hardware, next-gen mobile photography and long-lasting battery life.
The Huawei nova 8 is in-store from September 1. The nova 8 comes with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at the store and 50-days screen insurance.
Visit the Huawei online store for more information. T&Cs apply.
This article was paid for by Huawei.