All about the Huawei nova 8 and its nebular camera system inspired by the rings of Saturn

On the back of the nova 8 you’ll find a 64MP Super Quad Camera system. Inspired by the rings of Saturn, this nebular cluster of cameras is perfectly circular and has everything you need to take better photos on the go. From the 64MP HD main camera with 4-in-1 light fusion technology to the 120° ultra-wide-angle camera that uses an anti-distortion AI algorithm to make shots look natural.

There’s also a bokeh camera with a depth-of-field AI algorithm (think better portrait shots) and a macro camera with a super-short shooting distance of 4cm. Expect details, high definition and an advanced 7 nm Kirin 820E processor to make any photo editing you need to do, seamless.

All of these super camera abilities deserve a supercharger and we love that the nova 8 uses a USB-C port and that it comes with a (surprisingly compact) 66W SuperCharge power brick. Although the nova 8 has a more than sufficient 3800 mAh battery inside, Huawei’s fast charge technology gives you the ability to power up the nova 8 to 60% in 15 minutes or 100% in 35 minutes. Compared to other smartphones, this speedy charging gives the nova 8 an edge. It also offers 5W reverse charging which means you can use your smartphone to charge other devices that support wireless charging, be it smartwatches or bands and even other mobile phones,

There are other little details that make the nova 8 intriguing. One is that it has an optimised linear motor and it vibrates according to the rhythm of your ringtone. We also like that you can customise the always-on display. Instead of just seeing the time, date and battery percentage, you can add photos, doodles, signatures or GIFs - whatever you feel like to make the nova 8 your own. It also comes with a SIM injector tool and clear jelly case which means the holographic colour of the nova 8 never has to be hidden (and neither do you have to go out and find a cover).

Beautiful and powerful, the nova 8 is a dreamlike device that will appeal to anyone who wants a stylish smartphone with flagship features, great hardware, next-gen mobile photography and long-lasting battery life.

The Huawei nova 8 is in-store from September 1. The nova 8 comes with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at the store and 50-days screen insurance.

Visit the Huawei online store for more information. T&Cs apply.

This article was paid for by Huawei.