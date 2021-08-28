Photography
IN PICS | 'i' on the prize: winners in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards
An old man taking a quiet moment with his horse and a masked child dancing in shadows on a pavement are just two of the images that stood out for the judges from thousands of entries for this year's 14th annual iPhone Photography Awards.
The overall winner of the title — Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year — went to Hungarian photojournalist Istvan Kerekes for his image, Transylvanian Shepherds. In it, two rugged shepherds traverse an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the animals in their care.
First Place Photographer of the Year went to Sharan Shetty of India for his image, Bonding, in which a man and his horse commune in an empty landscape.
The Second Place Photographer of the Year went to Dan Liu of China for his untitled image of an astronaut traversing a desolate landscape, while third place overall went to Jeff Rayner for his delightful shot of a child leaping in mid-air.
Out of thousands of submissions, top-three winners were chosen in an additional 17 categories, awarded to photographers from almost every corner of the world, including Australia, Germany, Bangladesh, China, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, the UK and US.
Below are the first-place winners in some of the other categories.