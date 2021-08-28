IN PICS | 'i' on the prize: winners in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

An old man taking a quiet moment with his horse and a masked child dancing in shadows on a pavement are just two of the images that stood out for the judges from thousands of entries for this year's 14th annual iPhone Photography Awards.

The overall winner of the title — Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year — went to Hungarian photojournalist Istvan Kerekes for his image, Transylvanian Shepherds. In it, two rugged shepherds traverse an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the animals in their care.