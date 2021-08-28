Lifestyle

IN PICS | 'i' on the prize: winners in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

28 August 2021 - 08:00 By Elizabeth Sleith
This image, titled 'Bonding', won Sharan Chetty of India the title of Photographer of the Year in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.
Image: Sharan Chetty/IPPAWARDS

An old man taking a quiet moment with his horse and a masked child dancing in shadows on a pavement are just two of the images that stood out for the judges from thousands of entries for this year's 14th annual iPhone Photography Awards.

The overall winner of the title — Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year — went to Hungarian photojournalist Istvan Kerekes for his image, Transylvanian Shepherds. In it, two rugged shepherds traverse an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the animals in their care.

'Transylvanian Shepherds', taken in Targu Mures by Istvan Kerekes.
Image: Istvan Kerekes/IPPAWARDS

First Place Photographer of the Year went to Sharan Shetty of India for his image, Bonding, in which a man and his horse commune in an empty landscape.

The Second Place Photographer of the Year went to Dan Liu of China for his untitled image of an astronaut traversing a desolate landscape, while third place overall went to Jeff Rayner for his delightful shot of a child leaping in mid-air.

'A Walk on Mars', shot in Qinghai, China.
Image: Dan Liu/IPPAWARDS
'Side-Walking on Air' in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.
Image: Jeff Rayner/IPPAWARDS
















Out of thousands of submissions, top-three winners were chosen in an additional 17 categories, awarded to photographers from almost every corner of the world, including Australia, Germany, Bangladesh, China, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, the UK and US.

Below are the first-place winners in some of the other categories.

Sunset

'A Dutch Morning' in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands.
Image: Claire Droppert/IPPAWARDS

Landscape

'Flight from Iguazu', taken in Paraná River, Argentina.
Image: Lizhi Wang/IPPAWARDS

Abstract and Portrait

Untitled, taken in Queensland, Australia.
Image: Glenn Homann/IPPAWARDS
Untitled, taken in Ohio, US.
Image: Krysten Crabtree/IPPAWARDS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lifestyle

'The Old Gym', taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Image: Mahabub Hossain Khan/IPPAWARDS

Panorama

'Over the Clouds', shot in Gruppo del Carega, Italy.
Image: Gabriele Rodriquez/IPPAWARDS

Architecture and Children

'Candy', shot in Shanghai, China.
Image: IPPAWARDS
Untitled, taken in Sichuan, China.
Image: Dong Wei/IPPAWARDS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

'New Clothes for the Pole', shot in in Luoyang, Henan, China.
Image: Zerry Song/IPPAWARDS

