A look back at life under Covid-19 so far: coming soon
29 August 2021 - 00:05
A gripping documentary about SA's lockdown and the effect it has had on society, the economy and its most vulnerable citizens is to be broadcast on Showmax next month.
In March 2020, with fewer than a handful of known infections, SA embarked on one of the strictest lockdowns in the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.