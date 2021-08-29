Bite-Sized Reviews

'Bob Ross', 'Sweet Girl': Three new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies, documentaries and series

BOB ROSS: HAPPY ACCIDENTS, BETRAYAL AND GREED



Do not be misled by the recent mysterious "we would love to show you but we can't" trailer for this documentary about the legendary and beloved television art teacher Bob Ross. The film doesn't besmirch Ross's nice guy, loveable image but rather raises some uncomfortable questions for a very litigious couple who made millions off the back of his show and name, without leaving anything much for anyone else including Ross and his family...