Don't wait, vaccinate: funnyman Riaad Moosa gets serious about Covid-19

Moosa joins a host of SA celebs as #BeaSAver ambassadors, aiming to assuage vaccine hesitancy and encourage people to protect us all against the virus

In an effort to give SA's vaccine rollout a boost, the government has opened up vaccinations to those aged between 18 and 35, three days after the department of health raised concerns over the programme having lost momentum due to vaccine hesitancy.



To combat this, South African celebrities have been adding their voices to the growing chorus urging people to get vaccinated...