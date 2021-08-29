On My Radar

Five minutes with 'Breathing' singer Vaughn Prangley

His song earned him a top 12 spot in the teen category in this year's Unsigned Only Music Competition. We find out what's on his radar

The 17-year-old local singer-songwriter and guitarist is looking to strike it big. His song Breathing, released in March on his debut EP Where it Begins, secured him a spot as one of the 12 finalists in the teen category in this year's Unsigned Only Music Competition — an international music competition for musicians who aren't signed to a major record label. We spoke to him to find out what's on his radar.



WHAT'S YOUR LATEST PURCHASE?..