Motoring
'I want you to see yourself on the car': Artist makes Porsche's 911 his own
29 August 2021 - 00:00
From small businesses with cheerfully branded vans, to memorable motorsport liveries seared onto the collective psyche of spectators, mobile art comes in various forms. The automobile has been used as a platform for expression since its birth.
SA deserves a special mention if you are talking about vehicular art. Vibrant exterior schemes have long been a hallmark of the minibus taxi fraternity, for example. Esther Mahlangu, a veritable national treasure, took Ndebele art to the global stage with a masterpiece that used the 1991 BMW E34 5 Series as a canvas. It is on display at BMW's Munich museum. She also worked magic on a 7 Series and a Rolls-Royce Phantom...
