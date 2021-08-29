Motoring

'I want you to see yourself on the car': Artist makes Porsche's 911 his own

From small businesses with cheerfully branded vans, to memorable motorsport liveries seared onto the collective psyche of spectators, mobile art comes in various forms. The automobile has been used as a platform for expression since its birth.



SA deserves a special mention if you are talking about vehicular art. Vibrant exterior schemes have long been a hallmark of the minibus taxi fraternity, for example. Esther Mahlangu, a veritable national treasure, took Ndebele art to the global stage with a masterpiece that used the 1991 BMW E34 5 Series as a canvas. It is on display at BMW's Munich museum. She also worked magic on a 7 Series and a Rolls-Royce Phantom...