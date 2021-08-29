More fat than flesh in muscle-building claims

Sports nutrition is a multibillion-rand industry and some professional athletes swear by supplements. But a local study has warned that false advertising on products that purport to improve muscle development may be misleading consumers.



According to research into an unnamed Canadian supplement by researchers at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), claims that it contains a testosterone-boosting additive and is "100% proven" are inaccurate and misleading...