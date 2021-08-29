Series review

New docu-series gives 'God-like view' into the untold stories of 9/11

20 years on deeply moving '9/11: One Day in America' looks at the survivors - and takes viewers to another level of understanding

The faces and voices of the survivors of September 11 2001 linger long after the last frame of an immersive new documentary series about that day fades away. The six-part series, 9/11: One Day in America, airs tonight on National Geographic.



The sense of unreality among those of us who watched the first plane crash into the World Trade Center in real time, 20 years ago, was swiftly dispelled by news reports of the devastation, but this series takes viewers to another level of understanding. 9/11: One Day in America delves deep into the heart of the survivors...