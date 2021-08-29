'No Charlie. No Stones'- Drum roll for a quiet Rolling Stone Charles Watts
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Charles Robert Watts, who died this week at the age of 80, was for almost six decades the quiet, dignified, impeccably tailored, mostly unflappable and eternally humble but rock-solid engine driver of the juggernaut that was at various times the biggest, greatest and most dangerous rock'n'roll band in the world, the Rolling Stones.
The Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts survived many tumultuous and tragic scandals...
