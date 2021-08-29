Podcasts for and by People of Colour, People of Content, People of Culture

'Lesser Known Somebodies' host Simmi Areff wants to give a platform to diverse voices

Representation on media platforms is an area in which South Africans often get the short end of the stick. It's unusual for us to see people who look and sound like us on international platforms.



Comedy star Trevor Noah is a rare exception and it's only recently that locally produced content has been made available on streaming platforms like Showmax and Netflix...